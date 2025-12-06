AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.50. 774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
ATGFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
