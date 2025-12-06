AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.50. 774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

ATGFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

