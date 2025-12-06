ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

ICTS International NV (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.6001 and last traded at $3.6001. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 740% from the average session volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.7250.

ICTS International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

Further Reading

