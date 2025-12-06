Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Up 8.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

