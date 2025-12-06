Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Up 8.4%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.