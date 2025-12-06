ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.46. 6,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
