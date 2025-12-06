ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.46. 6,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 6.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

