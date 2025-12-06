Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$20.05 and last traded at C$20.11. Approximately 61,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 142,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.15.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

