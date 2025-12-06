Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.4950 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 611,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.75.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

