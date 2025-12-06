Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$200.17 and last traded at C$201.67. 57,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 54,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$201.90.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$203.65.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 9.457457 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.

