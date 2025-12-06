Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.0250. Approximately 37,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.