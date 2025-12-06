Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 33.9% – Still a Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) rose 33.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 593,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 124,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.52.
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
