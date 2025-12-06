Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 33.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) traded up 33.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 593,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 124,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Triumph Gold Trading Down 1.3%
The stock has a market cap of C$20.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.
About Triumph Gold
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
