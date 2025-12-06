Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 55804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie Brasl Ega currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGIEY
Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance
Engie Brasl Ega Company Profile
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Engie Brasl Ega
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasl Ega Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasl Ega and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.