Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 55804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie Brasl Ega currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance

Engie Brasl Ega Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

