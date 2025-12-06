Amanda Cavaleri Sells 33,000 Shares of Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $495,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,480.78. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cleanspark stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,775,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,469,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at $5,925,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cleanspark by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,809 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cleanspark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

