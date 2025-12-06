BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. Medifast (NYSE:MED) Critical Comparison

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 17.00% 16.79% 11.62% Medifast 0.06% -0.89% -0.69%

Risk and Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.5% of Medifast shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Medifast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BAB and Medifast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 0.00 Medifast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Medifast has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.31%. Given Medifast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medifast is more favorable than BAB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and Medifast”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.55 million 1.80 $520,000.00 $0.07 12.57 Medifast $602.46 million 0.20 $2.09 million $0.01 1,090.50

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medifast beats BAB on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names. The company markets its products through point-of-sale transactions, as well as through ecommerce platform. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

