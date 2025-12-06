Head-To-Head Comparison: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honest and Advantage Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Honest alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $378.34 million 0.80 -$6.12 million $0.06 45.17 Advantage Solutions $3.57 billion 0.08 -$326.96 million ($0.75) -1.15

Analyst Ratings

Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Honest and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 5 1 0 2.00 Advantage Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

Honest currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.60%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.51%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Honest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest 1.85% 3.86% 2.82% Advantage Solutions -6.97% -34.40% -8.04%

Risk and Volatility

Honest has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honest beats Advantage Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.