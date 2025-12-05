Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.53 and last traded at $158.1990. 6,919,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,474,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Arete raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $377.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785,494 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $15,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

