Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.47. 41,637,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 46,473,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Down 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%.The firm had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,327.66. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $329,784.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,582,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,960,098.06. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 234,598 shares of company stock worth $3,876,481 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7,831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 23,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

