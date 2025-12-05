Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading 22.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 95,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 22.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
Providence Gold Mines Company Profile
Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.
