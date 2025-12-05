Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Earnings Beat

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $267.97 and last traded at $265.3360. Approximately 10,820,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 5,112,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.68.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $1,670,583.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899,720.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 170,564 shares of company stock worth $41,676,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.1% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.34 and a 200-day moving average of $226.24.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.