Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board Approves Stock Buyback Program

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,491. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

