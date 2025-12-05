Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.3310. 47,423,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 39,581,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACHR

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $337,184.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 334,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,393.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 90,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $678,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,397,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,464,496.21. The trade was a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,936. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 30.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 84,522 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.