Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 10.5% – What’s Next?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.92. 139,349,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 33,177,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.42.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter worth $117,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

