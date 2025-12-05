Head to Head Analysis: Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) and Imris (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) and Imris (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and Imris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Imris 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Imris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imris is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $19.09 million 1.67 -$5.78 million ($0.84) -4.93 Imris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Precision Optics and Imris”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Imris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Imris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -28.31% -53.29% -30.80% Imris N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Precision Optics

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Imris

(Get Free Report)

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.