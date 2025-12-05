Insider Selling: Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Director Sells 6,480,000 Shares of Stock

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 6,480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $105,818,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,735,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,267,465.33. This represents a 22.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gtcr Investment Xi Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sotera Health alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $187,800,000.00.

Sotera Health Price Performance

SHC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 3,411,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Sotera Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 4.82%.Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sotera Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in Sotera Health by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,348,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.