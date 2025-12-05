Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells 1,018 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $31,425.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 24,594 shares in the company, valued at $759,216.78. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Jonathan Allan sold 8,785 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $274,882.65.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Jonathan Allan sold 2,292 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $70,249.80.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Jonathan Allan sold 2,284 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $68,017.52.

On Friday, October 3rd, Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 602,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,923. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

