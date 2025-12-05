Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 355,236 Shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 355,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $8,813,405.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,779,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,772,124.10. This represents a 10.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 191,830 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40.

On Monday, December 1st, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 241,087 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $5,735,459.73.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 467,020 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $11,395,288.00.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,871. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

