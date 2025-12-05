Christopher Franklin Devall Sells 40,000 Shares of Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Franklin Devall sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 370,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,362.44. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Christopher Franklin Devall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 5th, Christopher Franklin Devall sold 140,000 shares of Dominari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $534,800.00.
Dominari Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOMH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 740,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominari
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on DOMH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Dominari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dominari in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOMH
Dominari Company Profile
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dominari
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.