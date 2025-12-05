Christopher Franklin Devall Sells 40,000 Shares of Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Franklin Devall sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 370,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,362.44. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Franklin Devall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Christopher Franklin Devall sold 140,000 shares of Dominari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $534,800.00.

Dominari Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 740,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominari

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominari by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominari by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOMH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Dominari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dominari in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

