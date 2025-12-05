Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Tessa Myers Sells 371 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa Myers sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.93, for a total value of $149,487.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,891.67. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.87. 780,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,298. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $406.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

