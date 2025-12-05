Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells $274,882.65 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $274,882.65. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,663.61. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Jonathan Allan sold 1,018 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $31,425.66.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Jonathan Allan sold 2,292 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $70,249.80.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Jonathan Allan sold 2,284 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $68,017.52.

On Friday, October 3rd, Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

