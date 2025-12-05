Insider Selling: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells 3,167 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $508,588.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,501,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,079,313.90. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 5th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,373 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $221,107.92.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 41,221 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $6,923,891.37.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 41,874 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $7,044,463.02.

On Monday, December 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 31,058 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.02, for a total transaction of $5,187,307.16.

On Friday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,297 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $3,848,908.14.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 34,556 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $5,936,720.80.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 46,110 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $7,734,030.30.

On Monday, November 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 31,952 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $5,093,787.84.

On Friday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total value of $472,434.60.

On Thursday, November 20th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 8,081 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,263,221.92.

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. 582,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $247.06.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $1,332,840,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,184,000 after purchasing an additional 731,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after buying an additional 214,792 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,259,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

