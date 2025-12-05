Scott Genereux Sells 282 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.86, for a total value of $113,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,009. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.87. 780,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $406.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.86 and its 200 day moving average is $346.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.56.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

