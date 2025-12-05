Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $3,000,400.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,232,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,486,354.87. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $1,260,200.00.

Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 733,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,559. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $77.09.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,061,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,641,000 after buying an additional 45,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

