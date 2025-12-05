Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 271,108 shares in the company, valued at $20,333,100. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $593,929.95.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Carl Dambkowski sold 5,110 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $203,378.00.

NASDAQ:APGE traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 733,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,559. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.41. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $399,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,948,000 after buying an additional 968,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 692,308 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,290,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 563,464 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 58.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,521,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,459,000 after purchasing an additional 563,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

