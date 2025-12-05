Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.24 and last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 1500700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $82.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Comerica from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Comerica Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 466.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,291,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,615,000 after buying an additional 6,003,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,884,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,819,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,625,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.



Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

