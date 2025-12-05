Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 95,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Providence Gold Mines Company Profile
Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.
