Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 44.4% – Time to Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 44.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 3,127,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the average session volume of 381,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Bayhorse Silver Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Bayhorse Silver
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.
