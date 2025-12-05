Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $228.09 and last traded at $234.16. Approximately 19,077,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 23,613,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.46.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. The company has a market cap of $266.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 399,852 shares of company stock valued at $84,048,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

