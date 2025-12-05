Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.14 and last traded at $191.4950, with a volume of 56843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Holdings Management currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 646.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt Schoen acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.23 per share, with a total value of $134,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $283,537. This trade represents a 90.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy O. Mahoney bought 3,268 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.98 per share, with a total value of $499,938.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,486.86. This represents a 55.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,036 over the last 90 days. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

