Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 12.1% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.40 and last traded at GBX 68.50. Approximately 7,425,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 3,701,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.90.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 53.

The stock has a market capitalization of £390.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.58.

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

