Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 11724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $853.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLDR. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,263,000 after acquiring an additional 831,613 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

