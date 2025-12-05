PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.3650. 4,347,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,016,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $937.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,603,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $28,011,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,100,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,156,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,106,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

