KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.46 and last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 14181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.37.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

