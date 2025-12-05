Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) traded up 45.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 258,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 103,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 6.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

