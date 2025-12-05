Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Insider Sells 1,394 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Luu sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $19,836.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,329 shares in the company, valued at $545,421.67. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. 333,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.76% and a negative net margin of 125.36%.The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Recommended Stories

