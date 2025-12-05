Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Insider Scott Rottinghaus Sells 798 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Rottinghaus sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $11,355.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,100.16. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 333,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 125.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

