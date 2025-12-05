iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $212.63 and last traded at $212.62, with a volume of 537017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

