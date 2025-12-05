JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 863696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 58,867 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

