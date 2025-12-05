GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1786 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a 0.9% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 28,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,467. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
