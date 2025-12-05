GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1786 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a 0.9% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 28,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,467. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.