Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 29.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 29.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,168,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 156,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Oroco Resource Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$88.91 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oroco Resource
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.