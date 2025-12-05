PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 592,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 83,346 shares.The stock last traded at $49.8150 and had previously closed at $49.71.
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.
PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF
The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting.
