PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2025

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBSGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 592,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 83,346 shares.The stock last traded at $49.8150 and had previously closed at $49.71.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (NASDAQ:PMBSFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

About PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund invests in mortgage-backed securities, seeking actively managed risk-adjusted return potential. The fund aims to provide core, high-quality, intermediate-term exposure through fundamental selection and weighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.