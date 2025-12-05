Zigup (LON:ZIG) Trading 15% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 525. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zigup traded as high as GBX 393.50 and last traded at GBX 391.50. 5,420,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 662,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50.

Zigup Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £897.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 339.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 337.99.

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 27.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Zigup had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 EPS for the current year.

Zigup Company Profile

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

